USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback holding near record-highs vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the quote is trading near the all-time high.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 77.00 resistance.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR uptrend trend remains in place as the spot is just below the record high. A break beyond the 77.00 resistance should lead to further advances towards the 78.00 and 79.00 figures. Conversely, support can be seen near the 76.50, 75.50 and 74.50 levels on any retracement.  
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.6075
Today Daily Change 0.1075
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 76.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.9666
Daily SMA50 74.1107
Daily SMA100 72.6641
Daily SMA200 71.8135
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.58
Previous Daily Low 76.2475
Previous Weekly High 77.58
Previous Weekly Low 75.7425
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.7565
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 77.071
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.9717
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.4433
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.6391
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.3042
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.1084
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.6368

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

