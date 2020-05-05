USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback firmer vs. Indian rupee, trades near 75.75 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR rebounds from the 75.00 level.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 76.00 resistance. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
 
USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the quote is trading above its main SMAs while the spot is rebounding above the 75.00 mark. Bulls stay in control as a break above the 76.00 resistance can open the door to extra gains towards the 76.50 and 77.00 levels in the medium-term. Conversely, support can emerge near the 75.00 and 74.50 price levels.  
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.7395
Today Daily Change 0.0998
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 75.6397
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.1145
Daily SMA50 75.0992
Daily SMA100 73.2095
Daily SMA200 72.2099
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.9632
Previous Daily Low 75.4095
Previous Weekly High 76.34
Previous Weekly Low 75.14
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.7517
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.621
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.3784
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.1171
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.8247
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.9321
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.2245
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.4858

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.0850 amid German court ruling, USD strength

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.0850 amid German court ruling, USD strength

EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.0850 after the German constitutional court deemed some of the ECB action as unconstitutional, with details coming out. The US dollar is gaining strength across the board.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 after the final UK Services PMI was upgraded to 13.4, yet still reflecting deep contraction. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed as PM Johnson is set to decide on easing the lockdown.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving

Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving

With the same progression as in previous halving events, one can expect an improvement of more than 1689% in Bitcoin price. The dispute for market share control continues and limits the upward potential on the ETH price side.

Read more

Gold consolidates in a range, holds steady near $1700 mark

Gold consolidates in a range, holds steady near $1700 mark

Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1700 mark.

Gold News

WTI consolidates the rally above $22 ahead of API

WTI consolidates the rally above $22 ahead of API

Having reached the highest level in three weeks at $22.77 in early Europe, WTI (June futures on Nymex) eased slightly in the EU session, now consolidating the upsurge above the 22 handle.  

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures