USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback down, nearing the 75.00 figure vs.Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR fails to stabilize near the 75.50 support level.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 75.00 figure.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR failed to find some footing near the 75.50 support level as the quote is losing steam below the 50 SMA on the daily chart. As the bears have taken the lead the market could decline towards the 75.00 figure near the May’s lows. However, a daily close below the 75.00 level can lead to increased selling with 74.60 as a potential target. On the other hand, resistance can be expected near the 75.50 and 76.00 levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.2034
Today Daily Change -0.3322
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 75.5356
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.6663
Daily SMA50 75.8543
Daily SMA100 74.0867
Daily SMA200 72.6864
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.605
Previous Daily Low 75.3
Previous Weekly High 76.0834
Previous Weekly Low 75.3889
Previous Monthly High 76.1945
Previous Monthly Low 75.0489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.4885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.4165
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.3554
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.1752
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.0504
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.6604
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.7852
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.9654

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

