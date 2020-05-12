USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback down, approaches 75.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR loses the 75.50 level on Tuesday before US inflation.
  • Support is seen near the 74.50 price level. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR broke below the 75.50 level after an initial test to the 76.00 figure at the start of the week on Monday. The market is declining below the 50 SMA and nearing he 75.00 figure. A break below this level can lead to further declines towards the 74.50 level in the medium-term. On the flip side, resistance can emerge near the 75.50 and 76.00 levels. Meanwhile, the US will release its inflation data for the month of April at 12.30 GMT.
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.505
Today Daily Change -0.4105
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 75.9155
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.0754
Daily SMA50 75.4813
Daily SMA100 73.4454
Daily SMA200 72.3643
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.115
Previous Daily Low 75.451
Previous Weekly High 76.145
Previous Weekly Low 75.265
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.8614
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.7046
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.5393
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.1632
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.8753
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.2033
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.4912
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.8673

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

