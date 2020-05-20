USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback chopping below the 76.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trading just below the 76.00 figure as the forex New York session is kicking off.
  • A close above the 76.00 level on a daily basis can lead to more up. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is ranging just below the 76.00 figure and the 50 SMAs on the daily chart. The buying pressure is somewhat alleviating but remains present. Bulls would need a break above the 76.00 level for further advances with the 76.50 resistance level next on the radar. On the flip side, pullbacks down can find support near 75.50 and 75.00 levels in the medium-term.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.6209
Today Daily Change -0.0891
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 75.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.7559
Daily SMA50 75.6912
Daily SMA100 73.6984
Daily SMA200 72.5022
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.8469
Previous Daily Low 75.6098
Previous Weekly High 76.1945
Previous Weekly Low 75.0489
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.7563
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.7004
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.5976
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.4851
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.3605
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.8347
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.9593
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.0718

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

