USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback challenges all-time highs vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR’s bull trend remains intact as the quote is challenging all-time highs near the 76.55 level.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 76.55 resistance.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR bull trend remains intact place as the spot is challenging the 76.55 resistance. A breakout above the mentioned level can send the spot into new record-highs towards the 77.00 and 78.00 price levels. Conversely, support can emerge near the 75.50, 74.50 and 73.50 levels on any pullback.  
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.5025
Today Daily Change 0.5575
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 75.945
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.7571
Daily SMA50 73.7941
Daily SMA100 72.5108
Daily SMA200 71.691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.9725
Previous Daily Low 75.92
Previous Weekly High 77.55
Previous Weekly Low 75.2525
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.3221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.5704
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.5858
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.2267
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.5333
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.6383
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.3317
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.6908

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

