USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback bounces from lows, challenges the 75.50 resistance vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The greenback is bouncing from monthly lows vs. the Indian rupee. 
  • Resistance can be seen near the 75.50 level. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR found some footing near the 75.00 support level as the quote is regaining steam but still below the 50 SMA on the daily chart. As the bulls are back in charge the market will try to overcome the 75.50 resistance. However, a close below the 75.00 level on a daily basis can lead to renewed selling interest with 74.60 as a possible target. On the flip side, resistance can be expected near the 75.50 and 76.00 levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.491
Today Daily Change 0.4197
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 75.0713
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.6329
Daily SMA50 75.8367
Daily SMA100 74.1285
Daily SMA200 72.7041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.605
Previous Daily Low 74.9786
Previous Weekly High 76.0834
Previous Weekly Low 75.3889
Previous Monthly High 76.1945
Previous Monthly Low 75.0489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.2179
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.3657
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.8315
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.5918
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.2051
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.458
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.8447
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.0844

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

