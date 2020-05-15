USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback boosted vs. Indian rupee, nearing 76.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD is approaching the 76.00 figure vs. the Indian rupee. 
  • A daily close above the 76.00 level can lead to further strength. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is about to challenge the 76.00 figure while trading above the main SMAs on the daily time-frame. The bullish pressure remains intact and a break above the mentioned level should lead to extra-gains with the 76.50 resistance level on the bulls’radar. On the flip side, retracements down can find support near 75.50 and 75.00 levels in the medium-term.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.865
Today Daily Change 0.4280
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 75.437
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.9056
Daily SMA50 75.589
Daily SMA100 73.5669
Daily SMA200 72.4322
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.7051
Previous Daily Low 75.4004
Previous Weekly High 76.145
Previous Weekly Low 75.265
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.5887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.5168
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.3232
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.2095
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.0185
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.6279
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.8189
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.9326

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

