USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback bears pressuring 71.20 support vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR stays vulnerable below the 72.00 level.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 71.20 support. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the 2018 bull-run, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation while holding above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR broke below a bear flag pattern near the 71.20 support level and then retested the 71.60 resistance. However, the spot stays vulnerable below the 72.00 figure and could decline towards the 70.40 price level. Conversely, a daily close above the 72.00 level can lead to renewed bullish interest towards the 72.40 level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.2505
Today Daily Change -0.0420
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 71.2925
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2249
Daily SMA50 71.2107
Daily SMA100 71.2185
Daily SMA200 70.6516
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.645
Previous Daily Low 71.259
Previous Weekly High 71.8045
Previous Weekly Low 71.077
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.4065
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4975
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1527
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.0128
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7667
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.5387
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.7848
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.9247

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

