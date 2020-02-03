USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback advance limited by 71.60 resistance vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR’s bear flag could limit the upside.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 72.00 figure.
 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the bull market of 2018, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The market is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot created a bear flag within a rectangle formation as the bulls had multiple attempts to breach the 7.160 resistance. However, the market is set to remain sideways to bullish as long is it holds above the 71.20 support. Below this level bears could be looking for a potential drop to the 70.40 support. On the flip side, a break above the 72.00 figure could open the doors to 72.40 resistance. 
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.3985
Today Daily Change -0.1615
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 71.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.245
Daily SMA50 71.2417
Daily SMA100 71.2174
Daily SMA200 70.5978
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.745
Previous Daily Low 71.2798
Previous Weekly High 71.855
Previous Weekly Low 71.1609
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5673
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4575
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.3115
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.0631
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.8463
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.7767
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9935
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.2419

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

