USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar unfazed by Fed’s unlimited Quantitative Easing vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the spot is navigating in three-decades highs.
  • Broad-based USD demand pushed USD/INR into fresh 2020 highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 77.00 figure.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking to three-decade highs. Exceptional USD demand remains unabated as the Fed announces open-ended bond-buying or QE (Quantitative Easing).    
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is pushing its way into fresh 2020 highs while trading well above the main SMAs. Bulls want a daily close above 77.00 figure to have a run towards the 78.00 and 80.00 levels. Support can be found near the 76.00, 74.00 and 73.00 levels. 
    

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.425
Today Daily Change 0.7950
Today Daily Change % 1.05
Today daily open 75.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.5544
Daily SMA50 72.2028
Daily SMA100 71.7809
Daily SMA200 71.1173
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.275
Previous Daily Low 74.4075
Previous Weekly High 76.275
Previous Weekly Low 73.705
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.5616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.1209
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.7325
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.4675
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.305
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.335

 

 

