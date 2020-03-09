USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar trades in 2020 highs vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the market trades in fresh 2020 highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 75.00 figure. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
Following the 2018 bull-market, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle pattern for the main part of 2019. USD/INR is trading above the 200-week simple moving averages (SMAs) while printing fresh 2020 highs, suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The quote is trading in fresh 2020 highs just above the 74.00 figure. A break beyond the 75.00 resistance would most likely lead to extra gains towards the 75.50 and 76.00 figures. Support is seen near the 74.00 figure followed by the 73.50 and 73.00 price levels.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.2075
Today Daily Change 0.1175
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 74.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.0895
Daily SMA50 71.5977
Daily SMA100 71.4205
Daily SMA200 70.8668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.49
Previous Daily Low 73.5064
Previous Weekly High 74.49
Previous Weekly Low 71.9975
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.1143
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.8821
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.5676
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.0452
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.584
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.5512
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.0124
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.5348

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

