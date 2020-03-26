USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar retreats from record highs, trades near 75.15 vs. Indian rupee

  • The US dollar is down vs. the Indian rupee as the market retreats from record highs. 
  • A deeper pullback down can be expected. 
  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is retracing down sharply from record highs, challenging now the 75.00 figure. The spot can extend losses on a break below the 75.00 figure with 74.00 and 73.00 on the bears' radar. Resistance can be expected near 75.50, 76.00 and 76.50 levels.
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.205
Today Daily Change -0.5550
Today Daily Change % -0.73
Today daily open 75.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.1858
Daily SMA50 72.5205
Daily SMA100 71.9363
Daily SMA200 71.2141
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.5325
Previous Daily Low 75.685
Previous Weekly High 76.275
Previous Weekly Low 73.705
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.3907
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.8268
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.1192
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.4783
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.2717
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.9667
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.1733
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.8142

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

