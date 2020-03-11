USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar off three-decades highs, trades near 74.00 vs Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the spot is off three-decades highs.
  • A deeper retracement down cannot be ruled out. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) as it printed a fresh three-decade high at the 75.19 level.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot is retracing down from the 75.00 figure while challenging the 74.00 level. A daily close below 73.50 could lead to a deeper pullback down towards 73.00 and 72.50 levels. Bulls would need to recapture the 75.00 resistance in order to travel into uncharted territories. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 73.8675
Today Daily Change 0.3620
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 73.5055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.358
Daily SMA50 71.7057
Daily SMA100 71.4832
Daily SMA200 70.9146
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.1975
Previous Daily Low 73.228
Previous Weekly High 74.49
Previous Weekly Low 71.9975
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.9803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.4452
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.7565
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.0075
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.787
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.726
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.9465
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.6955

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.29 amid UK fiscal stimulus, BOE cut

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.29 amid UK fiscal stimulus, BOE cut

GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the UK government presents fiscal stimulus and the BOE slashed rates to counter the fallout of the coronavirus crisis. The coordination pushes the pound higher.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD is recovering as the market mood sours again, with stocks and bond yields falling after Tuesday's rally. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed

Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed

The see-saw continues, with markets and the dollar falling on Wednesday after surging on Tuesday. President Donald Trump failed to appear to a press conference where the potential fiscal stimulus was to be revealed. 

Read more

WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus

WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus

WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.

Oil News

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1670 level

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1670 level

Gold regained some positive traction on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of losing streak. The precious metal recovered a major part of the overnight slide to the $1642 support area.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures