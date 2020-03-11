USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar off three-decades highs, trades near 74.00 vs Indian rupee

- USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the spot is off three-decades highs.
- A deeper retracement down cannot be ruled out.
USD/INR weekly chart
USD/INR daily chart
Additional key levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.8675
|Today Daily Change
|0.3620
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|73.5055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.358
|Daily SMA50
|71.7057
|Daily SMA100
|71.4832
|Daily SMA200
|70.9146
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.1975
|Previous Daily Low
|73.228
|Previous Weekly High
|74.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.9975
|Previous Monthly High
|72.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.077
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.9803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.4452
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.7565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.0075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.787
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.9465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.6955
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.29 amid UK fiscal stimulus, BOE cut
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the UK government presents fiscal stimulus and the BOE slashed rates to counter the fallout of the coronavirus crisis. The coordination pushes the pound higher.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is recovering as the market mood sours again, with stocks and bond yields falling after Tuesday's rally. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis.
Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed
The see-saw continues, with markets and the dollar falling on Wednesday after surging on Tuesday. President Donald Trump failed to appear to a press conference where the potential fiscal stimulus was to be revealed.
WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus
WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.
Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1670 level
Gold regained some positive traction on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of losing streak. The precious metal recovered a major part of the overnight slide to the $1642 support area.