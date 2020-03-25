USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar off all-time highs, trades near 76.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the spot is trading near the all-time high.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 78.00 figure.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) while trading near all-time highs. Exceptional USD demand should remain in place as the Fed launched its largest-ever open-ended bond-buying or QE (Quantitative Easing).
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is in consolidation mode while trading well above the main SMAs. Buyers remain in control as the spot finds support near the 76.00 figure. However, bulls will need to overcome the 77.00 and 78.00 figures in order to travel hit 80.00 big round number. Support is expected at the 76.00, 75.00 and 74.00 price levels. 
     

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.09
Today Daily Change 0.1400
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 75.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.9828
Daily SMA50 72.4202
Daily SMA100 71.8895
Daily SMA200 71.1833
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.86
Previous Daily Low 75.885
Previous Weekly High 76.275
Previous Weekly Low 73.705
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.6394
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 77.1056
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.295
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.245
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 79.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

