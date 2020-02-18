USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar fades 71.60 vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR remains trapped in a tight range on the second day of the week.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 71.20 support. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
Following the 2018 bull-market, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle pattern. The spot is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot broke below a bear flag formation and then bounced from the 71.20 support level to retest the 71.60 resistance multiple times. USD/INR remains trapped in a sideways market while staying vulnerable below the 71.60/72.00 resistance zone. A daily close above the 72.00 figure should likely invalidate the bearish scenario and yield further upside towards the 72.40 level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.5643
Today Daily Change 0.2243
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 71.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3331
Daily SMA50 71.2121
Daily SMA100 71.2441
Daily SMA200 70.6865
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.67
Previous Daily Low 71.2605
Previous Weekly High 71.6475
Previous Weekly Low 71.125
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.4169
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.5136
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.177
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.014
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7675
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.5865
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.833
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.996

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD breaks below 1.0800 amid data imbalances, risk-off

EUR/USD breaks below 1.0800 amid data imbalances, risk-off

A disappointing German ZEW Survey, better than expected US data and looming coronavirus concerns are pushing EUR/USD lower. 1.0770 next critical support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures

GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 as investors ignore weak UK wage figures and Brexit concerns once again. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces

Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces

The coronavirus outbreak's economic impact is growing as Apple, the iPhone maker has issued a warning that it is unable to meet its guidance due to production and issues and closed stores in China. The tech giant's announcement has been weighing on the market mood, pushing gold and the yen higher. 

Read more

Gold eases from two-week highs, trades below $1,590

Gold eases from two-week highs, trades below $1,590

The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a tight range on Monday in the absence of significant market drives and turned north during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday with the precious metal capitalizing on risk-off flows.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures