USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar easing from three-decades highs vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the market is off three-decades highs.
  • A correction down cannot be ruled out. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) while printing a fresh three-decade high at the 75.19 level.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot is pulling back down from the 75.00 figure while challenging the 74.00 level. A daily close below the above-mentioned level could lead to a deeper retracement down towards 73.50 and 73.00 levels. Bulls would need to recapture the 75.00 resistance to travel in uncharted territories. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 73.809
Today Daily Change -0.6335
Today Daily Change % -0.85
Today daily open 74.4425
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.247
Daily SMA50 71.6602
Daily SMA100 71.4565
Daily SMA200 70.8936
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.0825
Previous Daily Low 73.8375
Previous Weekly High 74.49
Previous Weekly Low 71.9975
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.6069
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.3131
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.8258
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.2092
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.5808
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.0708
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.6992
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.3158

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

