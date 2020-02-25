USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar easing from February highs vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR remains trapped in a sideways market. 
  • Bears are likely eyeing the 71.60 and 71.20 levels on the way down.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the 2018 bull-market, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The quote is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish momentum in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot is erasing Monday’s gains while retracing from the February high. The market seems trapped in a range suggesting a potential decline towards 71.60 and 71.20 levels in the medium term. 
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.885
Today Daily Change -0.1800
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 72.065
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4598
Daily SMA50 71.3198
Daily SMA100 71.2823
Daily SMA200 70.727
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.3775
Previous Daily Low 71.776
Previous Weekly High 72.12
Previous Weekly Low 71.2605
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.1477
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.0058
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.7682
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4714
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1668
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.3697
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.6743
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.9711

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD nears 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate

GBP/USD nears 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate

GBP/USD is climbing toward 1.30 amid coronavirus-related USD weakness. EU ministers are set to sign off on their mandate for post-Brexit talks, set to start next week.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds onto gains around 1.0850 as markets lick wounds

EUR/USD holds onto gains around 1.0850 as markets lick wounds

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, holding onto gains after the dollar plunged with yields amid the coronavirus outbreak. German GDP was confirmed at 0% and CB Consumer Confidence is awaited.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Turn-up Tuesday? Dollar, stocks bouncing, Gold down, after coronavirus-related plunge

Forex Today: Turn-up Tuesday? Dollar, stocks bouncing, Gold down, after coronavirus-related plunge

S&P futures are on the rise after a massive sell-off in markets on Monday, with some indexes suffering the biggest daily drop in two years amid coronavirus fears. Investors are taking profits on US bonds, yet the ten-year Treasuries are still around the lows of 1.40%. 

Read more

Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level

Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level

Gold extended previous day's intraday retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Tuesday.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures