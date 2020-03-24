USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar consolidates gains near all-time highs vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the spot is trading near the all-time high.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 78.00 figure.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) while navigating all-time highs. Above-average USD demand stays unabated as the Fed launched its largest-ever open-ended bond-buying or QE (Quantitative Easing).
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is consolidating gains while trading well above its main SMAs. Bulls remain in control as the spot needs to overcome the 77.00 and 78.00 figures in order t o travel towards the 80 big round number. Support is expected at the 76.00, 75.00 and 74.00 price levels. 
     

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.1925
Today Daily Change -0.3575
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 76.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.7786
Daily SMA50 72.3192
Daily SMA100 71.8379
Daily SMA200 71.1508
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.815
Previous Daily Low 75.3985
Previous Weekly High 76.275
Previous Weekly Low 73.705
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.8919
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.3216
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.3607
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.1713
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.9442
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.7772
Daily Pivot Point R2 79.0043
Daily Pivot Point R3 80.1937

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

