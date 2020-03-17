USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar confined near 74.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the spot is trading off three-decades highs.
  • A deeper retracement down could be on the cards.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) while trading near three-decade highs just above the 74.00 handle. Over the weekend in order to face the coronavirus crises, the Federal Reserves cut interest rates by surprise by 100bps to 0%.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The quote is fading the 75.00 figure while challenging the 74.00 support level. A daily close below the 73.50 level can trigger a deeper retracement down towards 73.00 and 72.50 levels. On the flip side, bulls would need to recapture the 75.50 resistance in order to sail into uncharted territories. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.1525
Today Daily Change -0.1425
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 74.295
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.9188
Daily SMA50 71.9207
Daily SMA100 71.6176
Daily SMA200 71.0114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.1525
Previous Daily Low 73.83
Previous Weekly High 75.65
Previous Weekly Low 73.228
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.6473
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.3352
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.6992
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.1033
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.3767
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.0217
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.7483
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.3442

 

 

