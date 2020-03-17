USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar confined near 74.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

- USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the spot is trading off three-decades highs.
- A deeper retracement down could be on the cards.
USD/INR weekly chart
USD/INR daily chart
Additional key levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.1525
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1425
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|74.295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.9188
|Daily SMA50
|71.9207
|Daily SMA100
|71.6176
|Daily SMA200
|71.0114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.1525
|Previous Daily Low
|73.83
|Previous Weekly High
|75.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.228
|Previous Monthly High
|72.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.077
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.6473
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.3352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.6992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.1033
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.3767
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.0217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.7483
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.3442
