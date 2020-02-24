USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar challenges the 72.00 figure vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trading at fresh February highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 72.00 resistance.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
Following the 2018 bull-run, the spot has been consolidating in a rectangle pattern. USD/INR is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 

USD/INR is rising toward the 2020 highs while bulls put pressure on the 72.00 figure. A daily close above the above-mentioned level would likely open the gates to further gains towards the 72.35 and 72.66. Support is seen near 71.60 and 71.20 levels.   
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.885
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 71.885
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4298
Daily SMA50 71.2969
Daily SMA100 71.2725
Daily SMA200 70.7159
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.12
Previous Daily Low 71.6605
Previous Weekly High 72.12
Previous Weekly Low 71.2605
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.9445
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.836
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.657
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.429
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1975
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1165
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.348
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.576

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips back to low ground amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD slips back to low ground amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.08 coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields.  Earlier, the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions

Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions

Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.

Read more

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark

Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures