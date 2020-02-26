USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar bears pressuring 71.60 support vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trapped in a sideways market. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 71.60 support. 

 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the 2018 bull-run, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle pattern. The spot is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot is easing from the 70.40 resistance while retracing from the February highs. The spot is trapped in a range suggesting a potential decline below 71.60 support en route towards the 71.20 level in the medium term. 
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.885
Today Daily Change 0.0175
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 71.8675
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4926
Daily SMA50 71.3365
Daily SMA100 71.2881
Daily SMA200 70.7381
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.305
Previous Daily Low 71.603
Previous Weekly High 72.12
Previous Weekly Low 71.2605
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8712
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.0368
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5453
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.2232
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.8433
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.2473
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.6272
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.9493

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

