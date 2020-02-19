USD/INR New York Price Analysis: US dollar trading below the 71.60 level vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR stays trapped in a sideways market on the third day of the week.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 71.20 support. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the 2018 bull-market, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The quote is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish momentum in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR broke below a bear flag formation and bounced from the 71.20 support level to have a retest of 71.60 resistance on many occasions. USD/INR stays trapped in a tight range market while remaining vulnerable below the 71.60/72.00 resistance zone. However, a daily close above the 72.00 psychological level could likely invalidate the bearish scenario and generates further upside towards the 72.40 level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.5225
Today Daily Change -0.0675
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 71.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3504
Daily SMA50 71.2275
Daily SMA100 71.2489
Daily SMA200 70.6929
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.7325
Previous Daily Low 71.3331
Previous Weekly High 71.6475
Previous Weekly Low 71.125
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5799
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4857
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.3712
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1525
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9718
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.7706
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9513
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda and the Fed's minutes are next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures

GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.30, reversing gains triggered after UK inflation beat expectations with 1.8% against 1.6% expected, raising then chances for a rate hike down the road. Brexit developments are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost

Last-minute rallies push Top 3 back to the upside. Ether continues to lead the market, setting the pace for the upward trend. XRP falls behind again because of Ripple Ltd-linked rumors.

Read more

Gold rises to over 1-month tops, above $1605 level

Gold rises to over 1-month tops, above $1605 level

Gold edged higher during the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at over one-month tops, around the $1606 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures