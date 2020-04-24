USD/INR New York Price Analysis: Greenback trading sub-76.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trading off the record high established this week at 76.97. 
  • The pullback down can get going and become deeper.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR has been trading down in the last couple of days, hovering now below the 76.00 level. Bears seem to be in control for now and can extend the current correction to lower levels towards the 75.50 and 74.50 levels. On the flip side, bulls will attempt to bring back the market to 76.50 and the 77.00 figure which can both act as potential resistances.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.1945
Today Daily Change 0.2990
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 75.8955
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.1172
Daily SMA50 74.5256
Daily SMA100 72.8621
Daily SMA200 71.9703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.4655
Previous Daily Low 75.8245
Previous Weekly High 77.58
Previous Weekly Low 75.7425
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.0694
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.2206
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.6582
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.4208
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.0172
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.2992
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.7028
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.9402

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

