USD/INR New York Price Analysis: Greenback nearing 76.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

  • USD/INR starts the weak with a turn higher on broad-based US dollar demand. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 76.00 figure. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR found some support near the 75.50 level as the market starts the week on broad-based US dollar demand. The market is facing now resistance near the 76.00 figure and a break beyond this level can lead to further price advances towards the 76.50 and 77.00 levels in the medium-term. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 75.50 and 75.00 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.535
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 75.535
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.0917
Daily SMA50 75.4129
Daily SMA100 73.3983
Daily SMA200 72.3405
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.795
Previous Daily Low 75.265
Previous Weekly High 76.145
Previous Weekly Low 75.265
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.4675
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.5925
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.2683
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.0017
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.7383
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.7983
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.0617
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.3283

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

