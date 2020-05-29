USD/INR New York Price Analysis: Greenback eyeing the May’s lows vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR keeps moving down on broad-based USD weakness. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 75.50 support.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is retreating further below the 76.00 figure as the spot is having a hard time to find a clear direction in May while the quote stays confined in the 75.00/76.00 range. However, a daily close below the 75.50 support can lead to intensifying selling with 75.00 as a potential target. On the other hand, strong resistance is seen near the 76.00 figure.
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.5677
Today Daily Change -0.1403
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 75.708
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.6895
Daily SMA50 75.8767
Daily SMA100 73.993
Daily SMA200 72.6493
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.0834
Previous Daily Low 75.6267
Previous Weekly High 76.0223
Previous Weekly Low 75.4707
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.8012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.9089
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.5287
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.3493
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.072
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.9854
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.2627
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.4421

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

