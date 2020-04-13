USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback clings to record highs vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR’s bull trend remains intact as the spot is trading just below the all-time high.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 76.50 resistance.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the quote is parked just below the 76.50 resistance while bulls want to hold the market near all-time highs. A break beyond the above-mentioned level could introduce scope to further advances en route to the 77.00 and 78.00 price levels. On the other hand, support can be expected near the 75.50, 74.50 and 73.50 levels on any pullback down.  
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.25
Today Daily Change 0.0733
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 76.1767
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.563
Daily SMA50 73.5984
Daily SMA100 72.42
Daily SMA200 71.616
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.8
Previous Daily Low 75.855
Previous Weekly High 77.55
Previous Weekly Low 75.2525
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.439
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.216
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.7545
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.3322
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.8095
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.6995
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.2222
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.6445

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Signatures