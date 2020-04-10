USD/INR New York Price Analysis: Greenback bulls pressuring the all-time highs vs. Indian rupee

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR’s bull trend stays intact as the quote is printing fresh all-time highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 76.50 resistance.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

The USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the spot is hovering just below the 76.50 resistance while buyers want to keep the pressure near all-time highs. A breakout above the above-mentioned level can lead to further advances en route to the 77.00 and 78.00 price levels while support could be expected near the 75.50, 74.50 and 73.50 levels on any retracement down.  
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.705
Today Daily Change 0.7950
Today Daily Change % 1.05
Today daily open 75.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.4526
Daily SMA50 73.5061
Daily SMA100 72.3761
Daily SMA200 71.5774
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.55
Previous Daily Low 75.8
Previous Weekly High 77.605
Previous Weekly Low 74.95
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.4685
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.8815
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

