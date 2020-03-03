USD/INR New York Price Analysis: Dollar trading in fresh 2020 highs vs. rupee near 73.50 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend remains intact above the 72.40 level.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 73.50 level. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the 2018 bull-market, the spot has been consolidating in a rectangle pattern for the main part of 2019. USD/INR is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is trading in fresh 2020 highs just above the 73.00 figure. A break beyond the 73.50 resistance would lead to extra gains towards the 74.00 and 75.00 figures. Support is seen near the 73.00 figure followed by the 72.65 and 72.40 price levels.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 73.273
Today Daily Change 0.7755
Today Daily Change % 1.07
Today daily open 72.4975
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6161
Daily SMA50 71.4095
Daily SMA100 71.3259
Daily SMA200 70.7876
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.4025
Previous Daily Low 71.9975
Previous Weekly High 72.84
Previous Weekly Low 71.465
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.8658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.5342
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.8625
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.2275
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.4575
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.2675
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.0375
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.6725

 

 

