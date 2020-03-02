USD/INR New York Price Analysis: Dollar trading in 2020 highs vs. rupee

  • USD/INR is pressuring the 73.00 figure.
  • USD/INR bulls are likely looking to trade above the 2020 highs.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
Following the 2018 bull-market, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The quote is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish momentum in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is challenging the 2020 highs just below the 73.00 figure. A break above the above-mentioned level would lead to extra gains towards the 74.00 and 75.00 figures. Support is seen near the 72.65 and 72.40 price levels.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 72.7965
Today Daily Change 0.5440
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 72.2525
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.5554
Daily SMA50 71.3838
Daily SMA100 71.3128
Daily SMA200 70.7725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.84
Previous Daily Low 71.655
Previous Weekly High 72.84
Previous Weekly Low 71.465
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.3873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.1077
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.6583
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.0642
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.4733
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.8433
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.4342
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.0283

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

