USD/INR New York Price Analysis: Dollar off three-decades highs near 74.00 figure post-Fed’s cut

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR uptrend remains intact as the quote is trading off three-decades highs.
  • A deeper pullback down cannot be ruled out.
  • The Fed cut interest rates by 100bps to 0%.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) while trading near h three-decade highs just above the 74.00 figure. To respond to the coronaivurs crises, the Federal Reserves cut interest rates by surprise by 100bps to 0%.
 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot is currently fading the 75.00 figure while challenging the 74.00 level. A daily close below the 73.50 level might lead to a deeper retracement down towards 73.00 and 72.50 levels. Buyers would need to recapture the 75.50 resistance in order to travel into uncharted territories. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.235
Today Daily Change 0.2650
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 73.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.7711
Daily SMA50 71.8712
Daily SMA100 71.5822
Daily SMA200 70.9875
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.65
Previous Daily Low 73.56
Previous Weekly High 75.65
Previous Weekly Low 73.228
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.3584
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.8516
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.1367
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.3033
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.0467
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.2267
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.4833
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.3167

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

