USD/INR New York Price Analysis: Dollar hits six-week high vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trading at levels not seen since early January. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 72.00 resistance.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
Following the 2018 bull-run, the spot has been consolidating in a rectangle pattern. USD/INR is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR rose to six-week highs and almost reached the 72.00 figure. It has since then retraced a little still trading above the 71.60 level. Bulls need a daily close above the 72.00 level in order to eye higher level near 72.35 and 72.66. Support is seen near 71.60 and 71.20 levels.   
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.7275
Today Daily Change 0.1059
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 71.6216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3766
Daily SMA50 71.2458
Daily SMA100 71.2535
Daily SMA200 70.6999
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.83
Previous Daily Low 71.41
Previous Weekly High 71.6475
Previous Weekly Low 71.125
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.6696
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.5704
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.411
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.2005
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.991
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.831
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.0405
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.251

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

