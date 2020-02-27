USD/INR New York Price Analysis: Dollar bears pressuring 71.60 support vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trapped in a range market while the market is easing from February tops. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 71.60 support. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
Following the 2018 bull-market, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The quote is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish momentum in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot is retracing down from the 72.40 resistance while retracing from February tops. USD/INR is trapped in a sideways market as bears are pressuring the 71.60 support en route towards the 71.20 level in the medium term. 
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.615
Today Daily Change -0.0845
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 71.6995
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.5114
Daily SMA50 71.3505
Daily SMA100 71.2937
Daily SMA200 70.7482
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.1475
Previous Daily Low 71.5305
Previous Weekly High 72.12
Previous Weekly Low 71.2605
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.7662
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9118
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.4375
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1755
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.8205
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.0545
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.4095
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.6715

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

