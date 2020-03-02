USD/INR: Mildly positive near 27-month top amid risk reset in Asia

- USD/INR struggles to keep the recent gains as risk aversion catches a breather.
- Downbeat Indian GDP, political pessimism in India also play their role.
- Coronavirus takes a toll on global trade sentiment, death toll crosses 3,000.
USD/INR registers 0.05% gains to 72.28 amid the initial minutes of the Indian markets open on Monday. Even if the broad risk reset seems to have pulled the pair back from the multi-month top, prices remain positive as the coronavirus fears are yet to recede.
The global death toll due to the deadly virus crossed 3,000 by the end of Sunday. That said, traders paid more attention to the two deaths that took place in the US due to the contagion. Also increasing the fears were numbers from South Korea and warnings uttered through global policymakers, including the Fed Chair, BOJ Governor, etc.
Also, February month PMI numbers from China also dropped to the record low, which in turn provided another push to the global policymakers towards easing their current monetary/fiscal policies.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields retrace from the record low of 1.043 to 1.0930 whereas stocks in Asian are also recovering Friday’s losses amid hopes of further stimulus.
At home, India’s GDP growth for the quarter ending in December 2019 dropped to the seven-year low of 4.7% while raw over geopolitical tensions in the national capital Delhi continues to negatively affect the Indian rupee (INR).
Investors will now pay close attention to the US and Indian PMI data for near-term direction whereas coronavirus headlines will keep the driver’s seat.
Technical Analysis
A sustained break of December 2018 top surrounding 72.90 becomes necessary for the bulls to aim for 73.00, failures to do so can recall January month high near 71.85 back to the chart.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.285
|Today Daily Change
|0.0325
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|72.2525
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.5554
|Daily SMA50
|71.3838
|Daily SMA100
|71.3128
|Daily SMA200
|70.7725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.84
|Previous Daily Low
|71.655
|Previous Weekly High
|72.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.465
|Previous Monthly High
|72.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.077
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.3873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.1077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.6583
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.0642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.4733
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.8433
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.4342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.0283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
