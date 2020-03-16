USD/INR: Mildly bid above 74.00 as markets catch a breath after Fed's surprise move

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR fails to keep the losses.
  • The US dollar weakens as the Fed cuts rate, announces QE.
  • Coronavirus turmoil remains present in India, exert credit pressure on Indian Inc.

With the US dollar defying the early-Asia losses, mainly due to the Fed’s surprise, USD/INR register 0.11% gains to 74.05 as Indian markets open for trading on Monday.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) surprised most market-players by announcing a rate cut, the second in the month, as well as $700 billion worth of Quantitative Easing (QE) to combat coronavirus (COVID-19). While the news initially dragged the greenback down, traders seem to catch a breath off-late.

Following the Fed's move, China's January-February data dump spread disappintment whereas expectations of the BOJ's move put the market in limbo.

The trade sentiment remains on the back foot as the pandemic has put major central banks and governments to announce strong steps. That said, the US 10-year treasury yields remain weak around 30 basis points down to 0.681% whereas stocks in India remain 4.0% approximately by the press time.

So far there have been 110 positive cases of COVID-19 from India. However, the latest comments from the Union Ministry of Health mentioned that 13 people discharged from the hospital (having signals of the virus earlier) have been tested negative after the treatment.

An Indian credit rating institution, CRISIL, said that credit pressures have intensified on India Inc as the coronavirus spread deepens in India and across the globe. With this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to announce a rate cut in its April month meeting, odds for which were mostly absent earlier.

Investors will now await February month WPI Inflation data for fresh impulse expected 2.65% versus 3.1% prior. However, pandemic headlines and central bank news will undoubtedly offer surprise moves and should be read carefully.

Technical Analysis

Friday’s high near 75.65, followed by 76.00, flashes on the bulls’ radar while sellers are likely to take entry below December 2018 high near 72.90.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.095
Today Daily Change 0.1250
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 73.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.7711
Daily SMA50 71.8712
Daily SMA100 71.5822
Daily SMA200 70.9875
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.65
Previous Daily Low 73.56
Previous Weekly High 75.65
Previous Weekly Low 73.228
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.3584
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.8516
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.1367
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.3033
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.0467
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.2267
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.4833
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.3167

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

