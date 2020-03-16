- USD/INR fails to keep the losses.
- The US dollar weakens as the Fed cuts rate, announces QE.
- Coronavirus turmoil remains present in India, exert credit pressure on Indian Inc.
With the US dollar defying the early-Asia losses, mainly due to the Fed’s surprise, USD/INR register 0.11% gains to 74.05 as Indian markets open for trading on Monday.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) surprised most market-players by announcing a rate cut, the second in the month, as well as $700 billion worth of Quantitative Easing (QE) to combat coronavirus (COVID-19). While the news initially dragged the greenback down, traders seem to catch a breath off-late.
Following the Fed's move, China's January-February data dump spread disappintment whereas expectations of the BOJ's move put the market in limbo.
The trade sentiment remains on the back foot as the pandemic has put major central banks and governments to announce strong steps. That said, the US 10-year treasury yields remain weak around 30 basis points down to 0.681% whereas stocks in India remain 4.0% approximately by the press time.
So far there have been 110 positive cases of COVID-19 from India. However, the latest comments from the Union Ministry of Health mentioned that 13 people discharged from the hospital (having signals of the virus earlier) have been tested negative after the treatment.
An Indian credit rating institution, CRISIL, said that credit pressures have intensified on India Inc as the coronavirus spread deepens in India and across the globe. With this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to announce a rate cut in its April month meeting, odds for which were mostly absent earlier.
Investors will now await February month WPI Inflation data for fresh impulse expected 2.65% versus 3.1% prior. However, pandemic headlines and central bank news will undoubtedly offer surprise moves and should be read carefully.
Technical Analysis
Friday’s high near 75.65, followed by 76.00, flashes on the bulls’ radar while sellers are likely to take entry below December 2018 high near 72.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.095
|Today Daily Change
|0.1250
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|73.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.7711
|Daily SMA50
|71.8712
|Daily SMA100
|71.5822
|Daily SMA200
|70.9875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.65
|Previous Daily Low
|73.56
|Previous Weekly High
|75.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.228
|Previous Monthly High
|72.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.077
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.3584
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.8516
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.1367
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.3033
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.0467
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.2267
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.4833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.3167
