USD/INR marches towards 76.50 on downbeat market tone and boiling oil prices

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Indian rupee depreciates on rising oil prices and broader risk-aversion theme.
  • Seven interest rate hikes by Fed in 2022 will squeeze the liquidity in the market significantly.
  • Rising oil prices are likely to widen India’s fiscal deficit.

The USD/INR has decisively breached its previous upside hurdle of 76.00 and is marching swiftly towards 76.50 amid diminishing demand for risk-sensitive assets and rising oil prices.

The announcement of seven rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2022 has undermined the demand for the Indian rupee. To tame the galloping inflation, Fed policymakers have decided to tap the aggressive tightening policy going forward. Additional six interest rate hikes in the US economy may squeeze the liquidity principally from the market and the growth prospects will remain questionable. This has featured a risk-off impulse in the market and investors have started pouring funds into the greenback.

It is worth notifying that the 10-year US Treasury yields have comfortably reached 2.33% amid rising odds of an interest rate hike by 50 basis points (bps) in May’s monetary policy from the Fed. The CME’s FedWatch Tool is showing 60% odds for a 50 bps interest rate hike in May’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Meanwhile, the oil prices are surging sharply, which is posing additional pressure on the Indian rupee. Supply constraints due to sanctions on Russian oil imports are posing the risk of a wider fiscal deficit for India.

Going forward, investors will focus on Wednesday’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, which will provide insights into the likely monetary policy action in May.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.4066
Today Daily Change 0.1073
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 76.2993
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.9734
Daily SMA50 75.22
Daily SMA100 75.0421
Daily SMA200 74.6633
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.3254
Previous Daily Low 75.9466
Previous Weekly High 76.7592
Previous Weekly Low 75.7572
Previous Monthly High 75.9006
Previous Monthly Low 74.3785
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.1807
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.0913
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.0554
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.8116
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.6766
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.4343
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.5693
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.8131

 

 

