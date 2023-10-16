USD/INR maintains position above 83.20 on surging oil prices, expect RBI intervention

- USD/INR could receive upward support on rising Crude oil prices.
- RBI is expected to intervene to prevent further depreciation of the Indian Rupee.
- US Dollar experienced upward support on risk aversion over the Middle-East conflict.
USD/INR trades above 83.20 during the Asian session on Monday. The Indian Rupee (INR) may encounter challenges due to the rise in crude oil prices amid the conflict between Palestine and Israel.
However, traders anticipate intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prevent further depreciation of the domestic currency. The RBI has been actively intervening in both the spot over-the-counter market and in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) to prevent the INR from depreciating below the record low of 83.29.
Moreover, on Friday, India’s Trade Deficit Government reduced to a five-month low of $19.37B in September, compared to the market consensus of $23.25B. The previous reading was $24.2B in August. While FX Reserves for the week ending on October 6, declined to $584.74B from $586.91B.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades slightly lower around 106.50. The US Dollar (USD) gained momentum following the release of robust data in the previous week, with inflation surpassing expectations and initial jobless claims coming in lower than anticipated.
However, the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for October showed an easing trend. On Friday, the report indicated a decline to 63.0 from the previous reading of 68.1, falling short of the expected figure of 67.4.
Furthermore, the US Dollar continues to draw support from safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Palestine. According to an undisclosed source cited by Reuters, discussions have taken place between US officials and Israel regarding the potential visit of President Joe Biden to Israel. The reported invitation for this visit comes from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Investors appear to be considering the possibility of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The market sentiment has shifted after the release of strong economic data from the United States (US), potentially providing upward support for the USD/INR pair.
Furthermore, the recovery in US Treasury yields from recent losses could contribute to underpinning the US Dollar (USD). As of Monday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stands at 4.66%, up by 1.13%.
Market participants will closely watch the US Retail Sales (MoM) on Tuesday, with expectations for a 0.2% rise in September compared to the previous reading of 0.6%.
USD/INR: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.2485
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1747
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|83.4232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.2624
|Daily SMA50
|83.0766
|Daily SMA100
|82.6625
|Daily SMA200
|82.4046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.4248
|Previous Daily Low
|83.1828
|Previous Weekly High
|83.4536
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.0495
|Previous Monthly High
|83.8456
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6455
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.3323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.2752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.1016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.0205
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.5044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.5856
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.7463
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
