USD/INR looks for clear direction below six-week-old resistance trend line

- USD/INR stays above 50-DMA while also holding the pullback from near-term key resistance line.
- US-China trade optimism, stronger US bond yields please buyers while a lack of major catalysts and recently downbeat US data cap the rise.
- Year-end sparse trading conditions limit the market performance.
USD/INR seesaws around 71.30 ahead of the European session on Friday. The pair have recently been benefited from the comparative strength of the US treasury yields to the Indian ones, not to forget doubts over the Indian economy and political pessimism. In doing so, the quote stays below a downward sloping trend line since mid-October.
The recent uptick in the US treasury yields could be attributed to the positive signals concerning the US-China phase-one trade deal. Markets might also have concentrated on broad positive data while ignoring the latest soft prints of initial jobless claims and MBA Mortgage Applications.
On the other hand, major global rating houses have already predicted a softer growth figure for the Indian economy while the latest political rout in the nation has deteriorated the scene further towards hurting the Indian Rupee (INR). This could also be compared to the Business Standard’s news signaling a Five-fold increase in dollar bonds in 2019.
Market’s risk tone has been positive considering the nearness of the US-China trade deal, which in turn helps the Asian stocks and treasury yields to stay mildly positive despite no major data/events.
While figures for the Indian Forex Reserve till December 16, $454.49 B prior, are the only ones to decorate the economic calendar, investors will look for qualitative catalysts for fresh direction.
Overall, a lack of major market activity during the year-end holiday mood at the developed nations will hamper the pair’s movement before 2020 settles in.
Technical Analysis
A daily closing beyond 71.52 resistance line could trigger fresh run-up towards the monthly high near 72.00. On the downside, the quote’s daily closing below 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) level of 71.24 can recall 71.00 on the chart.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.0200
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|71.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.154
|Daily SMA50
|71.2362
|Daily SMA100
|71.2974
|Daily SMA200
|70.3442
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.55
|Previous Daily Low
|71.2065
|Previous Weekly High
|71.435
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.67
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.4188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.3377
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.1343
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.9987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.6857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.8213
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
