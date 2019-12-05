USD/INR logs biggest single-day drop since Nov. 1 ahead of the RBI rate decision

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The Rupee strengthened Wednesday despite dovish RBI expectations. 
  • RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. 

USD/INR pair fell 0.44% on Wednesday, confirming the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 1.

The Indian unit found takers despite dovish expectations for more easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth hit an over six-year low of 4.5 percent in July-September 2019, the official data released last Friday showed. 

Even so, the Indian Rupee has remained resilient this week. The currency fell to 71.75 per US dollar on Monday only to rise to 71.35 per dollar on Wednesday. 

RBI to cut rates

The Indian central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on Thursday on growth concerns. 

The bank has already cut the current fiscal year's GDP forecast by 80 basis points and has reduced rates by 135 basis points since February 2019. 

Even so, the growth remains tepid. As a result, many economists believe additional rate cuts may not have a material impact on the economy. The Rupee, however, may come under pressure if RBI's head Shaktikanta Das sends out a strong dovish signal for 2020. Currency strategists polled by Reuters believe the Indian unit would face selling pressure in 2020 due to doubts over any kind of trade truce between the United States and China.

The Rupee may open higher in response to the dismal US data released Wednesday. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) non-manufacturing activity index fell to 53.9 in November, down from 54.7, meanwhile, the ADP National Employment data showed an increase of just 67,000 jobs, which was only about half the number expected.

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.505
Today Daily Change 0.0105
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 71.4945
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6604
Daily SMA50 71.2521
Daily SMA100 71.0523
Daily SMA200 70.2419
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.98
Previous Daily Low 71.4615
Previous Weekly High 71.8815
Previous Weekly Low 71.2255
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.6596
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7819
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.3107
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1268
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7922
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8292
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1638
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3477

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD off lows, looks to regain 0.6850

AUD/USD off lows, looks to regain 0.6850

AUD/USD is looking to recover above 0.6850, having bounced-off a dip to 0.6833 lows, reached on poor Australian data. Australia's retail sales for November came in well below forecasts and trade surplus narrowed more than expected. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls challenge 200-day moving average

USD/JPY: Bulls challenge 200-day moving average

USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures. 

USD/JPY News

OPEC Meeting Preview: Do production cuts mean higher crude prices?

OPEC Meeting Preview: Do production cuts mean higher crude prices?

Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday but the reason, a larger drop in US inventories than forecast, underlines the dilemma facing OPEC members when they meet in Vienna.

Read more

Gold: Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA

Gold: Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA

Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,475 per Oz in Asia, having failed to close above key resistances on Wednesday. The metal failed to close above resistance at $1,475 on Wed despite weak US data. 

Gold News

USD/JPY: Bulls challenge 200-day moving average

USD/JPY: Bulls challenge 200-day moving average

USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures