USD/INR keeps losses directed towards 71.00 as risk-tone remains lighter

- USD/INR registers three-day losing streak.
- Coronavirus headlines seem to drive the trade sentiment while odds of the US-India trade pact add strength to the Indian rupee (INR).
- News from China, the US Fed will be the keys to watch.
USD/INR extends losses, currently around 71.21, -0.10%, as the Indian markets open for trading on Wednesday. The pair recently takes clues from optimism in Asia while paying a little heed to the strong US dollar.
In addition to receding cases of coronavirus infections in China, the global rating agency Moody’s statements also strengthened the INR. Coronavirus outbreak in China is expected to have a minimal impact on the Indian ports its rates due to low China-related throughput they handle. The share of China-linked container cargo is less than 5 percent by volume for the Indian ports it rates. Additionally, manufacturers will likely seek alternative sources of supply for components to the extent that supply chain disruptions in China persist, said the rating giant on Tuesday.
Further, the US President Donald Trump will also visit Indian during late-February and is expected to sign a trade pact (hopefully). Additionally, news from Reuters, quoting the country’s economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal, also pleased the pair sellers as it said that Indian economic growth is likely to rebound from more than a six-year low of 4.5% in the July-September quarter.
Elsewhere, Bloomberg recently shared the news that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is keeping eyes on the government bonds also offered moves to the quote.
While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields rise nearly three basis points to 1.616% with most Asian stocks also in green by the press time.
Moving on, India’s December month Industrial Output, prior and expected 1.8%, could offer immediate direction with the second day of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and China headlines likely keeping the driver’s seat.
Technical Analysis
Unless successfully breaking a downward sloping trend line since January 08, at 71.52 now, prices are less likely to avoid visiting 71.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.2125
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0725
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|71.285
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2443
|Daily SMA50
|71.2007
|Daily SMA100
|71.2216
|Daily SMA200
|70.6601
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.51
|Previous Daily Low
|71.1455
|Previous Weekly High
|71.8045
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.077
|Previous Monthly High
|72.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.2847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.117
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7525
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.846
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Firmer around 0.6730, benefits from the Kiwi rally
The AUD/USD pair remains strongly bid on the 0.67 handle, tracking the gains in the New Zealand dollar, in the wake of the hawkish RBNZ monetary policy statement. The risk-on sentiment also benefits the higher-yielding Aussie.
NZD/USD trims hawkish RBNZ-led gains, still up 1%
The buying interest around the NZD remains intact following the comments from the RBNZ Governor Orr, as NZD/USD consolidates below a fresh four-day high of 0.6478. NZD/SD rallied hard after RBNZ kept rates on hold but surprised markets by forecasting no rate cut this year.
USD/JPY bulls lapping up positive tones all around, eyeing 110.00
USD/JPY ranged between 109.75 and 109.95, as the defensive yen was underperforming in a risk-on environment on Wall Street. China’s National Health Commission said the number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases fell to 2,478 from 3,062 a day earlier.
Gold: Potential head-and-shoulders on the daily line chart
Gold seems to be charting a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily line chart. A close below the neckline support at $1,555 would confirm breakdown and open the doors to $1,521 (target as per the measured move method).
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.