USD/INR: Indian rupee recovers, but not out of the woods yet

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/INR faces rejection once again near 72.12.
  • The bulls gather pace for a fresh leg to the upside.
  • Oil-price surge amid US-Iran escalation weighs on INR.

USD/INR gapped higher for the third day in a row this Wednesday, as the rally in oil prices escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions continued to undermine the sentiment around the Indian rupee.

Thereafter, the spot advances further and retested two-month highs at 72.125. The 72.12 - key resistance of the weekly chart contracting triangle continued to emerge as a tough nut to crack and knocked-off the rates to 71.90 region, where it now wavers.

The INR bulls look to close in the bearish opening gap, as the black gold reverses a major part of its rally to 8.5-month highs. Oil rallied hard after news hit the wires that Iran fired missiles on the US airbases in Iraq, in an attempt to retaliate against the major US escalation.

Meanwhile, the downward revision to India’s GDP growth forecast to 5% by the Indian government also added to the bearish pressure seen around the domestic currency.

However, with US President Trump’s restrained response and Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif hoping for de-escalation, markets calmed down slightly, prompting oil to give back gains.

Despite the latest leg up in the rupee, the risk remains to the downside ahead of Trump’s address to the nation and US ADP employment data due on the cards later on Wednesday.

Markets continue to fret over the negative impact of rising oil prices on India’s Balance of Payments (BoP), with the country already running into heavy current account deficit.

USD/INR Technical levels to consider

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.9175
Today Daily Change -0.0357
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 71.9535
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.204
Daily SMA50 71.3357
Daily SMA100 71.3127
Daily SMA200 70.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.0426
Previous Daily Low 71.6675
Previous Weekly High 72.0638
Previous Weekly Low 71.1005
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8993
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.8108
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.7331
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.5128
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.358
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1082
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.263
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.4833

 

 

