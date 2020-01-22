USD/INR in a phase of bullish consolidation around 71.20

- USD/INR cheers USD strength, ebbing fears of the China virus spread.
- Weaker Indian stocks offset the impact of falling oil prices on the rupee.
- Focus shifts to US macro news amid risk recovery.
Having reached a one-week high on Tuesday, USD/INR holds the higher ground while consolidating above the 71 level so far this Wednesday.
The spot is seen wavering back and forth in a 10-pips narrow range around 71.20 region, with the downside cushioned by broad-based US dollar strength, as the risk sentiment improves amid subsiding fears over China’s coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, falling Indian stocks amid dwindling domestic growth prospects and increasing stagflation risks weigh on the rupee, in turn, supporting the upbeat tone seen around the cross.
However, USD/INR is seen struggling to extend the upside, as the oil-price weakness comes to the rescue of the INR bulls. The black gold remains under pressure amid expectations of ample global supply.
Looking ahead, the bullish bias remains intact for the pair as long as it holds above the 71 handle, as Indian traders now eagerly await India's federal budget due on Feb. 1 for fresh direction.
In the meantime, the spot will take cues from the broader market sentiment and the upcoming US housing data.
USD/INR Technical levels to consider
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.194
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0697
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|71.2445
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2389
|Daily SMA50
|71.3233
|Daily SMA100
|71.2366
|Daily SMA200
|70.5324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.376
|Previous Daily Low
|71.0275
|Previous Weekly High
|71.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.5875
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.2429
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.1606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.8675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7075
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4045
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.5645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.