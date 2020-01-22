USD/INR in a phase of bullish consolidation around 71.20

USD/INR cheers USD strength, ebbing fears of the China virus spread.

Weaker Indian stocks offset the impact of falling oil prices on the rupee.

Focus shifts to US macro news amid risk recovery.

Having reached a one-week high on Tuesday, USD/INR holds the higher ground while consolidating above the 71 level so far this Wednesday.

The spot is seen wavering back and forth in a 10-pips narrow range around 71.20 region, with the downside cushioned by broad-based US dollar strength, as the risk sentiment improves amid subsiding fears over China’s coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, falling Indian stocks amid dwindling domestic growth prospects and increasing stagflation risks weigh on the rupee, in turn, supporting the upbeat tone seen around the cross.

However, USD/INR is seen struggling to extend the upside, as the oil-price weakness comes to the rescue of the INR bulls. The black gold remains under pressure amid expectations of ample global supply.

Looking ahead, the bullish bias remains intact for the pair as long as it holds above the 71 handle, as Indian traders now eagerly await India's federal budget due on Feb. 1 for fresh direction.

In the meantime, the spot will take cues from the broader market sentiment and the upcoming US housing data.

USD/INR Technical levels to consider

USD/INR Overview Today last price 71.194 Today Daily Change -0.0697 Today Daily Change % -0.10 Today daily open 71.2445 Trends Daily SMA20 71.2389 Daily SMA50 71.3233 Daily SMA100 71.2366 Daily SMA200 70.5324 Levels Previous Daily High 71.376 Previous Daily Low 71.0275 Previous Weekly High 71.27 Previous Weekly Low 70.5875 Previous Monthly High 71.98 Previous Monthly Low 70.328 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2429 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1606 Daily Pivot Point S1 71.056 Daily Pivot Point S2 70.8675 Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7075 Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4045 Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5645 Daily Pivot Point R3 71.753



