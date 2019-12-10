USD/INR hits five-week lows sub-71.00 on rising foreign fund inflows

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Rupee opened in green for the fifth straight session.  
  • Dollar weakness, increased foreign fund inflows weigh on USD/INR.
  • Key Indian/ US macro news, Fed and trade news to dominate this week.

USD/INR lost the 71 handle for the first time in five-week on Tuesday, mainly driven by relentless buying seen around the Indian rupee while some fresh US dollar weakness over the last hour also added to the bearish bias in the spot.

The rupee extends Monday’s rally and now hovers near multi-week tops of 70.855 against the US currency. The spot remains exposed to further downside, as increased foreign fund inflows will continue to support the demand for the domestic currency.

Meanwhile, a broadly weaker US dollar amid looming US-China trade worries and weaker Treasury yields, in the run-up to the FOMC monetary policy tomorrow Wednesday, also keeps USD/INR under pressure. The USD index is seen on a steady decline so far this Tuesday, now testing daily lows of 97.59.

The rupee also tracks the Chinese yuan and Indonesian rupiah higher, as the focus now remains on the two-day FOMC meeting starting later on Tuesday and second-tier Indian macro news.

USD/INR Technical levels to consider

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.895
Today Daily Change -0.0660
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 70.961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6388
Daily SMA50 71.2762
Daily SMA100 71.1224
Daily SMA200 70.2456
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.2852
Previous Daily Low 70.936
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0694
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1518
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8362
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.7115
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.487
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.1855
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.5347

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD off the highs amid election action, ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD off the highs amid election action, ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, off the highs as the election campaign hits the final stretch with the Conservatives remaining in the lead. UK GDP for October is due shortly.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines, ahead of German figures

EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines, ahead of German figures

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, marginally higher. Markets are optimistic that the US-Sino trade war would not escalate. The German ZEW survey is expected to show better sentiment.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Hope for two Trump trade deals, Boris on the back foot, Fed,ECB awaited

Forex Today: Hope for two Trump trade deals, Boris on the back foot, Fed,ECB awaited

Markets are cautiously optimistic as Soony Perdue, the US Agriculture Secretary, said that he "does not believe" that tariffs against China will be implemented on December 15. Negotiations between the world's largest economies continue ahead of the deadline. Gold and the yen are stable.

Read more

Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel

Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel

Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful

USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful

USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures