USD/INR hits five-week lows sub-71.00 on rising foreign fund inflows

- Rupee opened in green for the fifth straight session.
- Dollar weakness, increased foreign fund inflows weigh on USD/INR.
- Key Indian/ US macro news, Fed and trade news to dominate this week.
USD/INR lost the 71 handle for the first time in five-week on Tuesday, mainly driven by relentless buying seen around the Indian rupee while some fresh US dollar weakness over the last hour also added to the bearish bias in the spot.
The rupee extends Monday’s rally and now hovers near multi-week tops of 70.855 against the US currency. The spot remains exposed to further downside, as increased foreign fund inflows will continue to support the demand for the domestic currency.
Meanwhile, a broadly weaker US dollar amid looming US-China trade worries and weaker Treasury yields, in the run-up to the FOMC monetary policy tomorrow Wednesday, also keeps USD/INR under pressure. The USD index is seen on a steady decline so far this Tuesday, now testing daily lows of 97.59.
The rupee also tracks the Chinese yuan and Indonesian rupiah higher, as the focus now remains on the two-day FOMC meeting starting later on Tuesday and second-tier Indian macro news.
USD/INR Technical levels to consider
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.895
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0660
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|70.961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6388
|Daily SMA50
|71.2762
|Daily SMA100
|71.1224
|Daily SMA200
|70.2456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.2852
|Previous Daily Low
|70.936
|Previous Weekly High
|71.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1775
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.1518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.8362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.7115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.487
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.1855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off the highs amid election action, ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, off the highs as the election campaign hits the final stretch with the Conservatives remaining in the lead. UK GDP for October is due shortly.
EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines, ahead of German figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, marginally higher. Markets are optimistic that the US-Sino trade war would not escalate. The German ZEW survey is expected to show better sentiment.
Forex Today: Hope for two Trump trade deals, Boris on the back foot, Fed,ECB awaited
Markets are cautiously optimistic as Soony Perdue, the US Agriculture Secretary, said that he "does not believe" that tariffs against China will be implemented on December 15. Negotiations between the world's largest economies continue ahead of the deadline. Gold and the yen are stable.
Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.
USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful
USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.