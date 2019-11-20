USD/INR finds buyers once again near 71.65/60, Fed minutes eyed

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Rupee strengthens on ongoing foreign inflows.
  • USD/INR losses to be capped by US-China trade/ political risks.
  • Markets await FOMC minutes for fresh directives.

The Indian Rupee stalled its recovery from three-day lows vs, the US dollar, as the USD/INR bears take a breather near 71.75 region, at the press time.

The spot hit a low of 71.65 last hour after the Indian currency was boosted on the extended foreign inflows, in the wake of ArcelorMittal's takeover of Essar Steel. However, the downside in USD/INR remains cushioned by the increased safe-haven demand for the US dollar across its main competitors amid renewed US-China tensions led risk-aversion.

Apart from the ongoing US-China trade uncertainty, fresh trouble brewed between both the countries on the political front after the US Senate approved the Hong Kong human rights bill late-Tuesday. Beijing threatened to retaliate against the US political meddling into Chinese domestic affairs.

Looking ahead, the pair will remain at the mercy of the USD price-action and risk trends amid US-China political woes and ahead of the key FOMC Oct meeting’s minutes that could throw fresh light on the US interest rates outlook amid growing overseas risks.

USD/INR Levels to watch

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.7870
Today Daily Change -0.0433
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 71.8305
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2372
Daily SMA50 71.1575
Daily SMA100 70.7191
Daily SMA200 70.2134
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.18
Previous Daily Low 71.611
Previous Weekly High 72.37
Previous Weekly Low 70.97
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8284
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9626
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5677
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.3048
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9987
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1367
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.4428
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.7057

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

