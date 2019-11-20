USD/INR finds buyers once again near 71.65/60, Fed minutes eyed

- Rupee strengthens on ongoing foreign inflows.
- USD/INR losses to be capped by US-China trade/ political risks.
- Markets await FOMC minutes for fresh directives.
The Indian Rupee stalled its recovery from three-day lows vs, the US dollar, as the USD/INR bears take a breather near 71.75 region, at the press time.
The spot hit a low of 71.65 last hour after the Indian currency was boosted on the extended foreign inflows, in the wake of ArcelorMittal's takeover of Essar Steel. However, the downside in USD/INR remains cushioned by the increased safe-haven demand for the US dollar across its main competitors amid renewed US-China tensions led risk-aversion.
Apart from the ongoing US-China trade uncertainty, fresh trouble brewed between both the countries on the political front after the US Senate approved the Hong Kong human rights bill late-Tuesday. Beijing threatened to retaliate against the US political meddling into Chinese domestic affairs.
Looking ahead, the pair will remain at the mercy of the USD price-action and risk trends amid US-China political woes and ahead of the key FOMC Oct meeting’s minutes that could throw fresh light on the US interest rates outlook amid growing overseas risks.
USD/INR Levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.7870
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0433
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|71.8305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2372
|Daily SMA50
|71.1575
|Daily SMA100
|70.7191
|Daily SMA200
|70.2134
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.18
|Previous Daily Low
|71.611
|Previous Weekly High
|72.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.97
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.9626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.3048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.9987
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.1367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.4428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.7057
