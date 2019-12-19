USD/INR extends the bounce to fresh eight-day highs near 71.20

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/INR jumps despite broad USD weakness on Trump’s impeachment.
  • Rupee loses amid cautious domestic equities and firmer oil prices.
  • Awaits US macro data, trade and political developments for fresh directives.

Following a temporary pullback on Wednesday, USD/INR picked up strength once again and rallied to the highest levels in eight days of 71.21.

The pair opened a bit weaker and hit a daily low of 70.87 before the bulls jumped in and took the rate back above the 71 handle. At the press time, the cross trades at 71.15, up +0.22%.

The Indian benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE index trade with caution after the market mood was hit by renewed US political concerns that added to already lingering trade deal uncertainty. US President Trump became the third US President to be impeached after the House of Representatives voted to ousted him early Thursday.

Trump’s impeachment stoked US political worries and weighed on the US dollar broadly.  Despite dollar weakness, the sentiment around the domestic stocks played a key role in the latest drop seen in the Indian rupee.

Meanwhile, the Indian currency also failed to benefit from positive US-China trade developments after China announced new tariffs exclusion for US imports. Markets now await the Indian and US economic releases for fresh trading incentives while trade and US political headlines will continue to have a significant impact on the pair.

USD/INR Technical levels to consider

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.165
Today Daily Change 0.1638
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 71.0012
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.264
Daily SMA50 71.237
Daily SMA100 71.2498
Daily SMA200 70.2751
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.275
Previous Daily Low 70.895
Previous Weekly High 71.2852
Previous Weekly Low 70.328
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0402
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1298
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8391
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.6771
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.4591
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.2191
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.4371
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.5991

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD rises back above 1.3100 despite poor UK data, ahead of BOE

GBP/USD rises back above 1.3100 despite poor UK data, ahead of BOE

GBP/USD regains 1.3100, reversing a brief dip induced by an unexpected drop in the UK Retail Sales figures, as broad US dollar weakness on US political woes continues to underpin ahead of the BOE rate decision.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD inches higher towards 1.1150 amid dollar weakness

EUR/USD inches higher towards 1.1150 amid dollar weakness

Dollar selling persists amid US President Trump’s impeachment and helps EUR/USD extends the bounce towards the resistance of the 200-day MA. Markets await a fresh catalyst for a range breakout. 

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin's recovery may be just a pipe dream

Bitcoin's recovery may be just a pipe dream

BTC topped at $7,452 late on Wednesday, before new sellers joined the game and pushed the coin back towards $7,000. BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,092, down nearly 3% on a day-to-day basis.

Read more

Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region

Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region

Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.

Gold News

USD/JPY hangs near session lows, just above mid-109.00s

USD/JPY hangs near session lows, just above mid-109.00s

The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-109.00s.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures