USD/INR: Excessive Indian rupee gains unlikely – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, forecast the USD/INR will trade at 73.500 during the third quarter rising to 73.750 by year-end and at 74.250 by the second quarter of next year.
Key Quotes:
“The Indian rupee had its strongest monthly run this year in August rising by about 2.0% against the dollar buoyed by month-end flows. RBI’s relaxation of its foreign exchange absorption was another factor underpinning the currency last month. India’s foreign reserves had been on a strong growth path since mid-2019 from the improvement in the current account balance, and surge in portfolio flows.”
“Excessive Indian rupee gains are, however, unlikely given continued challenges in COVID-19 containment, ongoing financial sector risks, elevated stock positioning by foreigners, negative real yields, the adoption of unconventional monetary policy and rising oil price trends amongst others. Indian equities are highly vulnerable to any global stock correction, which will impinge on the rupee.”
“Even as India’s basic balance and overall balance of payments will likely hit historical highs this year, their derivation have in part been from economic weakness. India’s oil import bill is likely to increase in the second half of the year versus the first half as crude oil prices recover. After a rare June trade balance surplus, July saw a reversal back to the usual trend of a USD4.8bn trade deficit. Restraint for excessive rupee gains may also arise from the revised Economic Capital Framework pertaining to RBI’s capital adequacy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, despite ADP NFP missed with 428K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at fresh daily lows. The ADP reported an increase of only 428K private-sector jobs in August, below estimates, yet demand for the greenback persist.
GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.3350 afer US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, finding its feet after US ADP NFP missed estimates. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier said the UK refused to guarantee fair competition. BOE Governor Bailey is set to speak later.
XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970
Gold prices dropped further during the American session, falling to $1,937 the lowest since last Friday. From Tuesday’s top it fell more than $50. Yesterday XAU/USD approached the $2,000 area before reversing sharply to the downside.
Bitcon's passivity weighs down the market
Time is running out for Bitcoin if it wants to join the upward race of the Ethereum. The King's crown feels the jolts of the Ether which, with overwhelming authority, is holding the positive tone of the market.
WTI: Slides to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range support
The intraday selling around WTI crude oil picked up pace during the early North American session and pushed spot prices to fresh weekly lows. The commodity has now dropped to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range, which if broken should set the stage for additional weakness.