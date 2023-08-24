USD/INR drops below 82.50 on softer US PMI data, focus on India's forex reserve

- USD/INR trades lower due to downbeat UK PMI data.
- US Treasury yields pull back the safe-haven Greenback.
- Investors expect RBI’s intervention to improve the Indian Rupee.
USD/INR trades lower around 82.50 during the Asian session on Thursday, continuing the losing streak that began on Monday. The pair has extended losses after the downbeat preliminary PMI data released from the United States (US) on Wednesday. Additionally, the US Treasury yields fell sharply on weaker US economic data, pulling back the safe-haven US Dollar (USD).
Additionally, there is ongoing market speculation concerning the potential intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to improve the Indian currency against the Greenback. Such intervention could significantly impact the price movement of USD/INR, influencing its overall price action.
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI in August fell to 47, lower than expectations of 49.3, from the previous 49. The S&P Global Services PMI for August declined to 51 from the prior 52.3, falling short of the expected 52.2.
Weaker US PMI data has signaled weaker economic activities, flaring the likelihood of an interest rate hike in the September meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). This put the market participants into cautious status, awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday during Jackson Hole's annual symposium. The US Dollar Index (DXY), measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against the six major currencies, hovering around 103.40 at the time of writing.
The Indian Rupee (INR) traders will likely watch the upcoming release of India’s FX Reserves for the week ending on August 18, scheduled to be released on Friday. Market participants will also likely monitor Initial Jobless Claims from the United States (US) scheduled to be released later in the day. These datasets might offer fresh impetus for USD/INR traders.
USD/INR: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.4706
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0749
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|82.5455
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.8453
|Daily SMA50
|82.3989
|Daily SMA100
|82.3007
|Daily SMA200
|82.2521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.1215
|Previous Daily Low
|82.4546
|Previous Weekly High
|83.5505
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|82.8334
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6588
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.7093
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.8667
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.2929
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.0402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.6259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.9598
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.3741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.6268
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
