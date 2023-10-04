USD/INR consolidates near 83.20, expects RBI intervention

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • USD/INR receives upward support on market caution regarding the Fed’s interest rates trajectory.
  • RBI is expected to keep its current interest rates unchanged at 6.50% in October’s meeting.
  • Stronger jobs data bolster the US yields; contributing support for the Greenback.

USD/INR hovers around 83.20 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is receiving upward support amid market caution regarding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) likelihood to keep interest rates higher for a prolonged period.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could step in to curb the upward momentum of the USD/INR pair by selling US Dollars (USD) in the non-deliverable forwards market. Additionally, dollar sales from foreign banks related to custodial flows could offer support to the rupee.

Short positions on the rupee have strengthened and are now at their highest since November 2022, as per a Reuters poll.

US Dollar Index (DXY) surged to an 11-month high in the previous session, propelled by robust US employment data and higher US Treasury yields. The spot hovers around 107.10 at the time of writing.

US JOLTS Job Openings outpaced expectations, contributing to an uptick in US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Bond yield reached its highest level since 2007, hitting 4.85% on Wednesday.

JOLTS report showed that job openings improved to 9.61 million in August from the previous reading of 8.92 million, surpassing market expectations. Furthermore, cautious sentiments surrounding the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate trajectory are bolstering positive sentiment for the Greenback.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester indicated a likelihood of favoring an interest rate hike at the next meeting if the current economic conditions persist. Conversely, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic shared a patient perspective on the Fed's policy outlook, stating that there is no rush to raise or reduce rates.

Market participants await the US employment data, with the release of the ADP report on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. On the other side, Traders will likely watch the RBI's interest rate decision on Friday, with expectations that it will maintain the current level of 6.50%.

USD/INR: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 83.2194
Today Daily Change -0.1271
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 83.3465
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 83.158
Daily SMA50 82.9353
Daily SMA100 82.6138
Daily SMA200 82.3788
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 83.372
Previous Daily Low 83.1271
Previous Weekly High 83.4279
Previous Weekly Low 81.6455
Previous Monthly High 83.8456
Previous Monthly Low 81.6455
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 83.2206
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 83.2784
Daily Pivot Point S1 83.1918
Daily Pivot Point S2 83.037
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.9469
Daily Pivot Point R1 83.4366
Daily Pivot Point R2 83.5267
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.6815

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD battles 0.6300 amid a cautious mood

AUD/USD battles 0.6300 amid a cautious mood

AUD/USD is trading around 0.6300, fading the recovery from a fresh 11-month low in Asian trading on Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar uptrend but a cautious market mood is acting as a headwind. Top-tier US data is in focus for fresh directives. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sticks to gains around 149.25 amid looming intervention fears

USD/JPY sticks to gains around 149.25 amid looming intervention fears

USD/JPY is building on the overnight solid recovery from a three-week low above 149.00, albeit lacks follow-through. The underlying strong USD bullish sentiment turns out to be a key factor lending support to the pair. Intervention fears along with the risk-off mood, seem to underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold awaits high-impact US jobs data for fresh impetus

Gold awaits high-impact US jobs data for fresh impetus

Gold is licking its wounds near $1,820, having hit its lowest level in seven months at $1,815 on Tuesday. All eyes now turn toward the high-impact US ADP jobs data and the ISM Services PMI report for a fresh trading impetus in XAU/USD price.

Gold News

Ripple victory over SEC reaffirmed as Judge Torres denies regulator’s motion to appeal

Ripple victory over SEC reaffirmed as Judge Torres denies regulator’s motion to appeal

Ripple Labs victory over the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around mid-July has been reaffirmed after a federal judge rejected the commission’s motion to file an interlocutory appeal.

Read more

ISM Services PMI Preview: Downside surprise could trigger US Dollar buying opportunity Premium

ISM Services PMI Preview: Downside surprise could trigger US Dollar buying opportunity

What goes up must come down – that adage has been relevant to the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the past six months, with data zigzagging between beats and misses. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures