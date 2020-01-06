USD/INR consolidates below key hurdle at 72.12, two-month tops

- USD/INR extends Friday’s rally on oil rally amid Mid-East tensions.
- The bulls consolidate before the next push higher.
- Eyes on US-Iran geopolitical updates and US Services PMI.
USD/INR has entered a phase of bullish consolidation on the 72 handle after reaching the highest levels in two months at 72.125.
The extensive rally stalled at 72.12 - the key resistance of the weekly chart contracting triangle, as the bulls catch a breath heading into the European session while awaiting any military response from Iran.
Both the US and Iran traded threats over the weekend, as Iran now gears up for retaliation against the US killing of the key Iran military personnels, including the Quds Force Commander, Soleimani last Friday. Meanwhile, US President Trump also said that the US is prepared to launch attacks should Iran target Americans or American assets.
Moreover, the US-Iran tensions seem to spill over to Iraq, denting the US-Iraq relationship. This emerged as the main reason for the latest leg higher in oil prices. WTI reached the highest levels in eight months above $64. The ongoing upsurge in the black gold continues to weigh negatively on the Indian rupee.
Markets remain wary over the negative impact of rising oil prices on India’s Balance of Payments (BoP), with the country already running into heavy current account deficit. Therefore, the price has witnessed two consecutive days of a bullish opening gap and the selling pressure on the rupee is unlikely to ease anytime soon.
Meanwhile, the US dollar trades broadly flat around 96.85 region amid falling Treasury yields, in the wake of risk-off market profile. Therefore, the USD dynamics seem to have little to no impact on the cross so far.
All eyes remain on the US-Iran tensions and US Markit Services PMI data for the next direction in the prices.
USD/INR Technical levels to consider
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.036
|Today Daily Change
|0.2620
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|71.776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.1044
|Daily SMA50
|71.2931
|Daily SMA100
|71.3063
|Daily SMA200
|70.4119
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.0638
|Previous Daily Low
|71.216
|Previous Weekly High
|72.0638
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1005
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.7399
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.5398
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.3068
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.8375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.459
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.1545
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.0023
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
