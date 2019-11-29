USD/INR cheers less phase-one negatives of Hong Kong Act, eyes on India GDP

- USD/INR extends the previous recovery from multi-day high.
- The absence of Chinese warnings on phase-one keeps Asian traders hopeful.
- India’s Q2 GDP, full market reaction to the US-China tussle will be in the spotlight.
USD/INR takes the bids to 71.72 during the pre-European session trading on Friday. The quote seems to benefit from the lack of a negative response to the United States (US) President’s passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights Democracy Act.
China’s initial reaction to US President Donald Trump’s passage of the act was very harsh and signaled to ban the writers of the bill. Though, diplomats from both the countries, namely the US and China, stay confident over signing a partial, phase-one, trade deal in the coming weeks, as per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
It’s worth mentioning that the absence of the US traders due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday and a mild risk-off also favors the USD/INR pair ahead of the key growth numbers from India.
That said, Indian equity markets are on the negative side with BSE SENSEX flashing -0.50% mark while the US 10-year Treasury yields taking rounds to 1.77% by the press time.
India’s September quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, forecast 4.7% versus 5.0% prior, is up for publishing at 12:00 GMT. Reuters’ poll cites increased possibilities of witnessing multi-quarter low growth figures while saying, “If the latest figure for expansion of gross domestic product is 4.7% or less, the quarter will have registered the slowest expansion in 26 quarters, since 4.3% in January-March 2013.”
Other than the key data from India, investors will keep eyes on how the market will respond to the US-China jitters when the US traders return to the desk, even for a half session, on Friday.
Technical Analysis
A two-week-old falling trend line around 71.77 holds the key to pair’s run-up towards 72.00 round-figure. On the downside, recent lows near 71.20, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current month upside, challenges short-term sellers.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.7055
|Today Daily Change
|0.1615
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|71.544
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.4898
|Daily SMA50
|71.1981
|Daily SMA100
|70.9311
|Daily SMA200
|70.2286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.7725
|Previous Daily Low
|71.229
|Previous Weekly High
|72.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.5715
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.5649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4366
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.2578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.9717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7143
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.8013
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.0587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.3448
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.
GBP/USD: Sluggish above 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci
GBP/USD stays modestly changed around 1.2915 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair seesaws around 200-hour HMA and 50% Fib retracement of the previous week’s decline.
USD/JPY flirts with lows near 109.50 amid negative equities
USD/JPY is currently trading near session lows of 109.45, having hit a high of 109.60 in early Asia. The pair is pulling back, possibly tracking the slow descent of the S&P 50 futures. The index futures are reporting a 0.26% drop.
Gold: Teasing biggest monthly loss since November 2016
Gold is on track to post biggest monthly loss in three years. If prices remain unchanged or drop further till NY close, the resulting monthly loss of 3.77% or higher would be the biggest since November 2016.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.